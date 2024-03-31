Arizona Cardinals 2024 NFL Mock draft trade proposals to the Vikings and to the Broncos

Happy Sunday one and all, and Happy Easter to all those that celebrate.

The Arizona Cardinals are the talk of the NFL Draft because people are trying to figure out if they are going to move off the fourth overall pick or not.

So, with so many 2024 NFL Mock Drafts rolling out with less than four weeks until the actual draft, Jess and I sat down and discussed some of these scenarios.

Sit back, relax and enjoy.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Times and topics:

(1:00) The Mike Tannenbaum mock draft selecting J.J. McCarthy and trading Kyler Murray

(18:33) Matt Miller’s mock draft trade with the Broncos and a variation of it

(36:55) A possible three-team deal