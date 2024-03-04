2024 NFL Combine: Three winners that could help the Arizona Cardinals

With the Arizona Cardinals holding the fourth overall pick, and most of the players who would be in contention for that pick not testing, it made this week even more intriguing.

One of the things we have talked about is trading out of four and adding another premium pick this year and next.

That would open up the Cardinals to having the ability to draft 2024 NFL Combine winners like:

Joe Alt

Rome Odunze

Dallas Turner

Taliese Fuaga

Quinyon Mitchell

Yet, the real winners were the ones who showed they belong on day one or early day two and the Cardinals have two picks that fit that bill and there are three players that really stood out.

Troy Fautanu, OL - Washington: Fautanu came in a little shorter than hoped, but has longer arms, and tested extremely well in all aspects of the combine. He looks like he can play tackle, but if he has to kick inside to guard, looks like he can succeed there. His athleticism, length and aggressive play style could make him a welcomed addition at 27. Brian Thomas JR., WR - LSU: Thomas Jr. had the size that everyone knew about, and measured in at 6-3 and 209lbs. It was his through the roof athleticism, running a 4.33, jumping well and showing the overall smooth ability that would allow him to fit as a big “X” receiver in the NFL. Braden Fiske, DT - FSU: Fiske was the first freak of the weekend. He came in at 6-4 292lbs, ran a blistering 4.78 forty, but more impressive was his 4.37 short shuttle, and 33.5” vertical leap. He may be a great fit at the Cardinals first pick in round two, or maybe if they add another second round pick in a trade back.

There is a huge list of winners and losers from the combine, and we will continue to flesh those out over the next week until free agency starts up.

However, before free agency, could you imagine the Cardinals come out of the first three picks with:

Marvin Harrison Jr

Troy Fautanu

Braden Fiske

That would be something to be excited about.