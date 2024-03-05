SB Nation Reacts: Arizona Cardinals fans want the team to take the best player available, rather than trade down

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The NFL Combine has come and gone, and we will have another poll with regards to that later this week.

However, last week we asked, what do you want to see the Arizona Cardinals do with the fourth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

A majority prefer to see the Cardinals use the pick on whoever would be the best player available:

So, fans are basically a 60/40 split on this one, and that makes sense.

Fans want to cash in on the sucking, and also get that Will Anderson Jr. level impact player this year.

So, I get it.

I also completely understand the fans that want to continue to stockpile picks because this team stinks and needs more and more talent.

I get both angles, I don’t have the right answer, but I have my answer which I hope is right and will begin to explain over the next six weeks

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.