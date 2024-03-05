2024 NFL Mock Draft: Arizona Cardinals add wide receiver, cornerback in first round

Happy Tuesday one and all.

We are delving into the 2024 NFL Combine fallout, and now we are seeing how things are changing in 2024 NFL Mock Drafts.

For this one, well not much has changed with the first pick, but Danny Kelly of The Ringer had some interesting reasoning for his pick at 27.

From The Ringer:

4. Marvin Harrison, Jr. WR - Ohio State Cardinals brass seems to be fully committed to Kyler Murray for the long term, but Murray will need a lot more help for this team’s offense to make a big jump in 2024. Harrison is a massive step in the right direction: The former Buckeyes star has elite length, top-tier athleticism, and rare ball skills—and brings the potential to be a force multiplier for the rest of the team’s pass catchers going forward. Harrison not only gives the team a big-time playmaker and touchdown scorer, but his presence on the field could open up opportunities for tight end Trey McBride and receivers Rondale Moore and Michael Wilson, among others. 27. Nate Wiggins, CB - Clemson The Cardinals gave up 32 touchdown passes (third-worst) and a 102.9 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks (second-worst) in 2023. They simply need more talent on the back end, and Wiggins provides just that. The former Clemson standout may be super skinny at 6-foot-1 and 173 pounds, but he’s a twitchy athlete with sticky coverage skills and great length.

Wiggins ran well, but I thought his measurements were a little concerning especially when he hurt himself running so fast.

However, the Cardinals need help at cornerback, and if they are convinced that the health of Wiggins is fine, then make the pick.

What are your thoughts?