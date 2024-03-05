Giant Cardinals trade proposition?

The news out of New York yesterday was that the Giants are planning to move on from QB Daniel Jones, just one year after signing him to a 4 year $160M contract extension with $36M up from and $92M guaranteed.

Yikes.

Perhaps the Giants have a UFA QB in mind —- but how much can they afford to offer a veteran QB given the $69M in dead cap they owe for Jones?

What the Giants could very well have in mind is drafting a QB in the first round.

The Giants have the #6 pick.

When the Cardinals are on the clock at #4 and one of the top QBs in this draft class is still available, then perhaps one of several calls Monti Ossenfort is apt to receive could be from New York.

Some Cardinals’ fans have believed for quite some time that if Monti Ossenfort gets a trade proposition he likes, then he will bust a move.

But wait. If Marvin Harrison Jr. is on the board at #4, isn’t Monti going to rush his card to the podium?

Whenever Monti Ossenfort has been asked about MHJ, as he was at the Combine, he offers high praise for Harrison, but he has been careful to add, “there are a number of good WRs in this draft.”

For starters, if Monti trades the #4 to the Giants for pick #6, there is a strong chance that the player who is #1 on Monti’s board will still be available,.

The Chargers at #5 appears to be inclined to trade their pick as well.

Yet, if they stay at #5, for those worried about MHJ, can you imagine Jim Harbaugh’s first pick in his return to the NFL being a Buckeye?

Tomorrow on the Red Rain Podcast, I am planning to share a number of thoughts about MHJ, because I am of the belief that he and his HOF dad are finding themselves in a state of harrowing conflict right now —- which is perhaps one of the reasons why MHJ did not wish to answer any questions at the Combine.

So here is a NYG/ARI trade proposition that makes a lot of sense to me:

Giants receive:

#4

#90

Cardinals receive:

#6

#39

3rd round pick in 2025

ED Azeez Ojulari (6-3, 240, 4, drafted NYG R2 2021, Georgia) —- brother of O.J. Ojulari —- who has missed 17 games the past two seasons due to injuries, yet in the 35 games he’s played in three seasons he accumulated 79 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 16 sacks and 27 QB hits. He is in a contract year this season.

ROTB Poll:

Poll Would you accept this NY/ARI trade proposition? Yes, this trade has good value.

No, I want a bigger haul from a team picking 7-13.

No, if MHJ is on board, stay at #4.

No, stay at #4 and take BPA no matter what.

Your vote? Your thoughts?

If more than 50% of you vote yes, then I am going to run this proposition by my Giants' podcast friend Ed Valentine to hear his reaction.