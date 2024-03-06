Arizona Cardinals are ‘absolutely taking’ Marvin Harrison Jr. if he is at the fourth pick

Happy post combine news dump time one and all.

The 2024 NFL Combine has come and gone and through that we get the rumors on everything that was said during the process.

Matthew Berry, the fantastic fantasy writer wrote his Matthew Berry’s 25 Most Interesting Things He Heard At 2024 NFL Combine, and there was two small notes on the Arizona Cardinals:

20. Speaking, sort of, of Arizona, I was told: “If Marvin Harrison Jr. is there at 4 when the Cardinals pick, they are absolutely taking him.” I was also told don’t be surprised if the Cards bring back Marquise “Hollywood” Brown on a one-year deal.

So, the Cardinals wide receiver room coming out of the 2024 NFL Draft should look like:

Marquise Brown

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Michael Wilson

Greg Dortch

Rondale Moore

That wouldn’t be a bad room, gives you a plethora of options, with the injury history of Brown, Wilson and Moore, gives you good “replacements” ready at each position.

Interesting notes on the Cardinals coming out of the 2024 NFL Combine.