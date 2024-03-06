2024 NFL combine review: Offensive prospects and fits for the Arizona Cardinals

Happy Wednesday evening one and all.

Jess and I are back and this one is a good one. Justin Higdon, one of my closest friends and co-host of The Original Draft Breakdown Podcast joins the big show as we talk post combine 2024 NFL Draft talk.

We look at each position group, we break things down, we talk fit for the Arizona Cardinals and then discuss some sleepers as we go through things.

There is a lot of conversation because the receivers and offensive line groups are as deep as we can remember.

Sit back, relax and enjoy.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Times and topics:

(1:00) Quarterbacks

(29:25) Running backs

(44:10) Receivers

(1:05:56) Tight ends

(1:17:48) Offensive line