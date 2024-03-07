We have made it through the 2024 NFL Combine, which means we are getting updates on the tastemakers 2024 NFL Draft Big Boards.

The king of tastemakers is Daniel Jeremiah, and he has dropped his Daniel Jeremiah releases his top 50 NFL Draft 2024 Big Board 3.0 and let’s take a look at some of the ways it could shape the Arizona Cardinals picks.

Let’s take a look at what prospects are in the range of each pick.

1.04 - Marvin Harrison Jr. (#2 overall), Rome Odunze (#3), Malik Nabers (#4), Brock Bowers (#7), Terrion Arnold (#8), Taliese Fuaga (#9)

Only change is that Fuaga is OT1 now. I would prefer Quinyon Mitchell over Arnold if the Cardinals remain in the top 10 and want to take a cornerback, while also Dallas Turner would be on my board over both Odunze,Nabers and Bowers.

1.27 - Edgerrin Cooper (#24) Adonai Mitchell (#25), Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (#26), Graham Barton (#27), Cooper DeJean (#28), Jackson Powers-Johnson (#30)

This is a great group to need at 27. Cooper feels like a no, but I mean, they do need another inside linebacker, so if they trade back maybe? Mitchell made a massive jump up into the top 25, while Rakestraw is a hard pass for me right now, at least in round one. Let’s say the Cardinals move back to 8, take Fuaga, would you take Mitchell at 27 in that instance? Or would you wait til the next group?

Barton or DeJean, would be ideal as well.

2.35 - Nate Wiggins (#31), Jer’Zhan Newton (#32), Ladd McConkey (#34), Zach Frazier (#35), Kamari Lassiter (#36), Braden Fiske (#37), Darius Robinson (#38)

So, we know how this could work, here is what I would do at each spot.

1.04 - Marvin Harrison Jr

1.27 - Graham Barton

2.35 - Jer’Zhan Newton

In a trade down situation:

1.08 - Quinyon Mitchell

1.27 - Adonai Mitchell

2.35 - Newton

2.43 (in simulated trade with Atlanta) - Jordan Morgan