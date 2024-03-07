Arizona Cardinals tender Greg Dortch

The Arizona Cardinals are bringing back one of their top receivers from 2023, as they have tendered exclusive rights free agent Greg Dortch per Over the Cap:

This was inevitable, no matter what happened the Cardinals need wide receivers, but also need cheap players on their roster as well.

Dortch ended up being either the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver one or two on the season, which is a testament to his work ethic, but also shows why the team needs to address the wide receiver position.

Dortch deserves to be the wide receiver three heading into this season, in front of Rondale Moore, and get the chance to put up a big season in the Cardinals offense out of the slot.

Dortch put up 24 catches for 280 yards and two touchdowns, after his career year where he had 52 receptions for 467 yards and two touchdowns.

Excited to see Dortch back and what he does in 2024.