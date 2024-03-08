Arizona Cardinals re-sign L.J. Collier

The Arizona Cardinals have made two minor moves thus far in free agency, and both are retaining intriguing pieces.

Yesterday they tendered exclusive rights free agent Greg Dortch, something that was expected, but always good to see.

Today, the team announced they have re-signed L.J. Collier.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has re-signed defensive lineman L.J. Collier to a one-year contract. The signing took place today at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, AZ. Collier (6-2, 291) was originally drafted by Seattle in the first round (29th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of TCU and spent four seasons (2019-22) with the Seahawks before signing a one-year contract with the Cardinals in 2023. The 28-year old Collier has appeared in 46 games (17 starts) in his NFL career and has 42 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 13 quarterback hits, six tackles for loss and five passes defensed. He started the Cardinals season opener last year and had three tackles before missing the rest of the season on injured reserve.

I really like this. A cheap, one year deal with a guy who knows the system has a lot to prove.

This should be good, as long as they add at least one more in free agency and one in the first 100 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft.