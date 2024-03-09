Here are a few interesting PFF grades for those who are trying to assess the top 3 WRs in the 2024 draft class.

2023 PFF Receiving Grade:

Malik Nabers —- 93.1

Marvin Harrison Jr. —- 89.6

Rome Odunze —- 89.5

Drop Rate (from lowest to highest):

Rome Odunze —- 3.3%

Malik Nabers —- 5.3%

Marvin Harrison Jr.—- 8.2%

Contested Catch Rate:

Rome Odunze —- 75.0%

Malik Nabers —- 45.5%

Marvin Harrison Jr.—- 43.3%

Vs. Man Coverage:

Malik Nabers —- 90.8

Rome Odunze —- 89.5

Marvin Harrison Jr. —- 82.6

Here are the 2023 receiving comparisons:

2023 Receptions:

Rome Odunze —- 92

Malik Nabers —- 89

Marvin Harrison Jr. —- 67

Completion Rate (Catches divided by Targets)

Malik Nabers —- 69.5%

Rome Odunze —- 65.7%

Marvin Harrison Jr. —- 58.8%

Yards Receiving:

Rome Odunze —- 1.639

Malik Nabers —- 1.568

Marvin Harrison Jr. —- 1,211

Average Yards Per Catch:

Marvin Harrison Jr. —- 18.1

Rome Odunze —- 17.8

Malik Nabers —- 17.6

Touchdowns:

Marvin Harrison Jr. —- 14

Malik Nabers —- 14

Rome Odunze —- 13

Deep Yards:

Rome Odunze —- 753 —- 1st in FBS

Malik Nabers —- 628

Marvin Harrison Jr. —- 596

Marvin Harrison Jr. has nothing to prove?

Poll A popular opinion among many draft pundits is that "MHJ has nothing to prove." Do you agree? Yes

No

Other vote view results 35% Yes (45 votes)

62% No (80 votes)

1% Other (2 votes) 127 votes total Vote Now

My answer is no. MHJ is a superb athlete and a gifted receiver who possesses tremendous football talent, but at times he doesn’t appear as eager to fight for big catches over the middle as one should expect from a #1 ranked WR in the draft.

Some pundits are arguing that Marvin Harrison played much better with C.J, Stroud at QB than with Kyle McCord.

Yet, look at the numbers:

MHJ 2022 (w Stroud): 77 catches, 1.263 yards, 16.4 ave., 14 TDs

MHJ 2023 (w McCord): 67 catches, 1,211 yards, 18.1 ave., 14 TDs

The Book of Jeremiah on the Top 3 WRs:

In a recent AZ Sports radio interview, Daniel Jeremiah summed up how close the top 3 WRs in the draft class are by saying to teams like the Cardinals, “it depends on what flavor you like.”

Here are his evals of each:

Daniel Jeremiah’s top 50: 2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings 3.0

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Harrison has ideal size, speed and production. Built like a power forward, he plays with a blend of physicality and explosiveness. He uses his upper-body strength to power through press coverage. He’s a smooth/fluid route runner and closes the cushion quickly. He gets on the toes of cornerbacks before sharply breaking off his route. He can tap into another gear when the ball goes up and he tracks over his shoulder with ease. He knows how to use his big frame to wall off and shield defenders. Harrison has a huge catch radius, but he did have some contact drops in traffic this fall. After the catch, he relies on speed and physicality more than elusiveness. Overall, Harrison is a prototypical No. 1 receiver and should enjoy immediate NFL success.

Rome Odunze

Odunze is a big, athletic wideout with exceptional hands. He can play outside or in the slot. He is refined and polished in everything he does on the field. He uses a variety of releases at the line of scrimmage and is a clean route runner. He uses his strength to lean into defenders before separating out of the break point. He thrives in traffic, possessing the ability to pluck the football and absorb big shots over the middle of the field. He makes some incredible adjustments on poorly thrown balls. He tracks naturally over his shoulder. After the catch, he is very tough to bring down and has some nifty make-miss ability. He plays with a ton of passion and energy. Overall, Odunze is a complete player and reminds me of Larry Fitzgerald coming out of college.

Malik Nabers

Nabers is a dynamic receiver with outstanding competitiveness and production. He explodes off the line in his release, creating immediate separation. He sets up defenders before snapping off his route. He isn’t afraid to work in the middle of the field and has strong hands to finish through contact. When working back to the quarterback, he prefers to let the ball travel into his body, but his drops are limited. He can scoop low throws off his shoes and easily adjusts to balls on his back hip. He does a lot of damage on slot fades, where he uses his speed to win early, and he tracks the ball with ease. After the catch, he explodes through tackles and also has a nasty stiff arm. Overall, Nabers is an electric playmaker who reminds me of DJ Moore with the ball in his hands.

Commentary:

Curious that DJ didn’t offer a player comp for Harrison. The most recurring comp, originated by ESPN’s Matt Miller, has been A.J. Green.

Why A.J. Green?

Because A.J. Green, with his striking blend of length, speed and ball tracking ability thrived on the perimeter but was not as productive, eager or reliable on passes over the middle? Which was fine 10-15 years ago when vertical passing games were still in vogue —- but NFL offenses have changed since then.

Notice how DJ felt compelled to add this caveat to his evaluation of MHJ — “Harrison has a huge catch radius, but he did have some contact drops in traffic this fall.”

Look at the 49ers who have arguably the most quintessential modern offense in the league.

SF —- what do Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiuk, Jauan Jennings, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle have in common?

They all win on passes over the middle.

Winning over the middle is a key component of the 49ers’ WR job descriptions.

We have a WR tradition to uphold in Arizona.

The gold standard WRs for the Cardinals in the Arizona era are Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Bolden. What do Fitz and Q have in common?

DJ compares Rome Odunze to Fitz.

Why is that?

DJ compares Malik Nabers to D.J. Moore.

Why is that?

Some will aptly remind us that Larry Fitzgerld didn’t initially embrace making big-time catches over the middle with YACs until Todd Haley and Kurt Warner urged him to do so.

Quickly, Fitz developed into one the NFL’s biggest and most dominant all-purpose “dawg” WRs.

The question is —- can and will Marvin Harrison Jr. do the same?

Part of winning on routes over the middle for a WR pertains to short area quickness. One of the best gauges for measuring short-area quickness is the 3-cone drill.

Shouldn’t the Cardinals know how MHJ scores in all of the drills they do at the Combine?

Malik Nabers is planning to run the drills at LSU’s Pro Day on March 27th. This could wind up being a show of shows if Nabers is as blistering as his game tapes suggest.

Rome Odunze, at 6-3, 219, amplified his draft stock by running a 4.45 40, a 4.03 20-yard shuttle, and by what one scout called a “blistering” 6.88 3-cone (which confirms RO’s confidence that he can win from any spot on the field), while, at his size, posting a 39” vertical (one of the reasons why he had caught a whopping 75% of his contested catches this season).

An NFL scout voted Odunze to the Combine’s “All Juice” team.

This article by Yahoo Sports does a superb job of capturing the buzz that Rome Odunze created in Indy.

Rome Odunze put on a show at NFL combine, then did something rarely ever seen - Yahoo Sports

Don’t you just love the guys who show up?

MHJ’s considerations for staying at Ohio St.

Meanwhile, the way that MHJ has approached his pre-draft process is in itself could be considered a cause for concern.

First, Harrison took a good deal of time pondering whether he would stay another year at Ohio St. due to “unfinished business.” Obviously, the loss to Michigan was weighing very heavily on his mind. Other Buckeyes who were draft eligible were deciding to stay:

Who’s staying:

WR Emeka Egbuka.

CB Denzel Burke.

DT Ty Hamilton.

CB Jordan Hancock.

RB TreVeyon Henderson.

OL Donovan Jackson.

S Lathan Ransom.

DE Jack Sawyer.

That’s an impressive list.

Questions about MHJ:

Was MHJ disappointed he wasn’t offered a figure in NIL money that would have made it easier for him to stay? Could he have actually felt insulted by the figure he was offered?

In looking at the teams at the top of the 2024 NFL Draft, is he less than thrilled?

After declaring for the draft, why did Harrison choose to announce that he was going to skip the NFL Combine and Ohio St.’s Pro Day?

After stating his intention to stay in Columbus during the Combine, why then did he change his mind and come to the combine strictly for interviews?

Why did he elect not to do an interview with the media at the Combine, as is the custom with every high-profile player?

Why has Harrison not hired an agent?

If he does not like the team that drafts him, seeing as he hasn’t hired an agent, could he elect to sue the NFL for Antitrust violations in favor of wanting to return to Ohio St.?

Would Marvin Harrison Sr. want to prevent his son from playing for the Arizona Cardinals, particularly in light of the pending grievances files against Michael Bidwill for workplace abuse and misconduct?

Per the Arizona Cardinals’ NFLPA 2024 Report Card:

Ownership: F

Seriously, if you were Marvin Harrison Sr., would you want your son to play for the Cardinals?

Archie Manning once put his foot down by saying his son Eli would not play for the San Diego Chargers under owner Dean Spanos —- why couldn’t Marvin Harrison Sr. demand that his son not play for the Cardinals under owner Michael Bidwill?

Plus, given Marvin Harrison Sr.’s preference, wouldn’t he want his son to play in a more pass happy offense than the Cardinals’ run-heavy system out of 12 and 13 personnel?

Yet, Albert Breer of MMQ: “from everything I’ve heard at the Combine, if MHJ is available at pick #4, the Cardinals are absolutely going to select him.”

Questions to the Cardinals:

It’s the beginning of March, do you really have a player already locked in at #4?

How did Albert Breer learn of your alleged 100% commitment to MHJ? Is it legitimate or some kind of a smoke screen?

Do you care about Marvin Harrison’s workout numbers?

Do your yourselves believe that MHJ has nothing to prove?

Are you going to continue to roll out the red carpet for high profile players by immediately placing them on pedestals —- by enabling them to play and participate on their own terms —- which thereby create double standards that can and will often deteriorate team morale?

If you feel so certain about MHJ, why didn’t you feel the same about Will Anderson, Jr.?

Which of the top 3 WRs in this draft class has displayed the most impressive leadership and the highest transparency in the way he has gone about the process?

Was it just a fluke that both the 2023 NFL OROY and DROY, C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr., showed up and participated in the Combine last year?