Defensive prospects from the 2024 combine for Cardinals fans to know

Happy Saturday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the NFL will be heading to free agency this coming week, as things can become official on March 13, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. AT.

So, we will get ready for that over the next couple of days, but first we need to take a look at the defensive prospects at the 2024 NFL Combine.

Justin was back, and this one was a little shorter, because there aren’t classes like the wide receiver and offensive line class.

However, take a listen with special consideration for the defensive line and cornerback conversation.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Times and topics:

(1:00) Interior defensive linemen

(16:19) Edge defenders/pass rushers

(36:30) Off-ball linebacker

(49:56) Defensive backs