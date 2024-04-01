Arizona Cardinals trade down, then back up in new 2024 NFL Mock Draft

Happy Monday one and all.

Hope everyone had a nice weekend and was able to enjoy some time with their family.

Today, we take a look at another 2024 NFL Mock Draft scenario, this one from Eric Edholm of NFL.com.

Enjoy.

Edholm Writes:

1.08 - Rome Odunze, WR - Washington PROJECTED TRADE WITH ATLANTA FALCONS A year ago, GM Monti Ossenfort moved from No. 3 overall down to 12, then back up to 6 to acquire a much-needed bookend blocker (Paris Johnson Jr.). In this simulation, he pulls off a similar trick to target another big need: wide receiver. Jumping ahead of the Bears is the key here. Kyler Murray gets a promising WR1 candidate in Odunze, whom Daniel Jeremiah has compared to Larry Fitzgerald.

Cox’s Call: I like the move down, move up strategy once again, but it makes it tough when you don’t know what all the compensation is. All I know for sure is 1.12, 1.23 for 1.04. Then the Cardinals send 1.12 and something for 1.08.

In that scenario you it seems like move down, then up makes sense but it is also an annoyance when you have no idea what they are doing.

Edholm Writes:

1.23 - Cooper DeJean, DB - Iowa PROJECTED TRADE WITH MINNESOTA VIKINGS The second first-rounder Arizona would receive in my mock trade from above could be used on defensive help. Jonathan Gannon would love to add a multi-use piece in the secondary such as DeJean, who also could give the punt-return unit some juice. DeJean’s season-ending injury means he won’t work out until April 15, which leaves his projection a bit unclear right now.

I love DeJean and the way the first round unfolded, the only other player I would take is Jer’Zhan Newton but they have 27... right?

Edholm Writes:

1.27 - Washington Commanders: Amarius Mims, OT - Georgia PROJECTED TRADE WITH ARIZONA CARDINALS The Commanders have two early second-round picks that they could use to move up for one of two big needs: pass-rush talent or an offensive tackle. In this exercise, they give new quarterback J.J. McCarthy some blocking help up front with Mims, who remains raw but could be an elite tackle in time. Washington is building gradually.

Cox’s Call: Again, are the Cardinals getting both second rounders (unlikely), are they getting a second and a third? A second this year and one next? I need answers!

I broke down the entire draft based on what I think would happen with these trades, here is what it looks like:

Arizona Cardinals trade #1: 1.04, 4.104 for 1.12, 1.23, and 2025 1st Rounder

Arizona Cardinals trade #2: 1.12 and 3.90 for 1.08 and 5.143

Arizona Cardinals trade #3: 1.27 for 2.36 and 3.67

So, in this scenario the Cardinals hold the following picks. All were accepted on multiple trade machines, with no forcing a trade... So i tried to be as fair as possible.

1.08

1.23

2.35

2.36

3.66

3.67

3.71

5.138

5.143

5.162

6.186

7.225

Would you do that? You end up with seven top 75 picks, and 12 picks total.