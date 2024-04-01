ROTB Mailbag Questions for Red Rain Podcast

Per Stewie42’s excellent suggestion, we would like to devote this week’s Red Rain Podcast to providing honest answers to questions posed by you, the ROTB members.

Please post your questions here.

Possible topics:

Cardinals’ 2024 draft strategy

Cardinals’ draft priorities

Questions about possible draft trades

Evaluating the Cardinals’ free agent signings to date

Questions about the Cardinals current room on the salary cap (per spotrac.com the Cardinals currently have $29.7M cap space, 4th most in NFL)

Why Jonathan Gannon has not attracted a single free agent this off-season whom he had coached at IND, MIN or PHI —- and of the few he attracted last year, only backup S Andre Chachere (71.1) posted a PFF grade of over 60.0. WR Zach Pascal — 47.6; ILB Kyzir White —- 58.9; S K’Von Wallace —- 57.3 (6 games) —- note in 7 games for TEN, K’Von Wallace—- 75.9.

Questions about the Cardinals doing nothing thus far to improve the edge pass rushing, given the fact that the team’s 33 sacks were worst in the NFL in 2023 and only 18.5 of those sacks came from edge rushers.

Questions about the Cardinals’ coaching staff

Questions about Michael Bidwill

Questions about Monti Ossenfort

Questions about specific prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft

Questions about Kyler Murray

Questions about Budda Baker

Questions about the Cardinals over/under odds of 6.5 wins for the 2024 season

Feel free to ask us to respond to a comment you would like to make

Format:

Kyle Ledbetter will read your questions, citing you each by your ROTB name.

Then, I will answer your questions as openly and honestly as I can, based on my own perceptions and opinions.

Kyle will also add his thoughts on some of the questions.

We will try to get to as many of the questions as we can.

If this goes well, we will continue this on a regular basis.

Thanks to Stewie42 and all of you for your contributions.

Update: I am going to wait to post my Part 2 article on Brock Bowers until the results come in from his April 10th Pro Day.