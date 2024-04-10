Red Rain Podcast: Talking Kyler’ s Career to date, Draft Trades and Picks with Marcos Labrada

Joining Kyle “L’il Rock” and me is special guest is Marcis Labrada (of AZ Underground and ROTB’s Reboot Podcast) who has been studying Kyler Murray’s pocket mechanics and has very well-informed opinions about last year’s draft trades and what he (and each of us) would like to see Monti Ossenfort do this year with the #4 pick.

Kliff Kingsbury’s career as an offensive play caller (thought you might like to see this in print —- I highlight it early on in the show):

Kliff Kingsbury’s Track Record as Offensive Play Caller (QBs —- YPGs —- National/NFL Rankings

2010 - HOU - QB Case Keenum - 480.5 ypg (11th/120)

2011 - HOU - QB Case Keenum - 599.1 (1/120)

2012 - TA&M - QB Johnny Manziel - 558.5 (3/124)

2013 - TTU - QBs Davis Webb/Baker Mayfield —- 511.0 (8/125)

2014 - TTU - QBs Davis Webb/Patrick Mahomes - 504.1 (10/128)

2015 - TTU - QB Patrick Mahomes —- 579.5 (2/128)

2016 - TTU - QB Patrick Mahomes —- 566.2 (1/128)

2017 - TTU - QB Nic Simonek - 474.6 (16/130)

2018 - TTU - QBs Alan Bowman/Jeff Duffey - 484.3 (12/130)

2019 - ARI - QB Kyler Murray - 341.7 (21/32)

2020 - ARI - QB Kyler Murray - 384.6 (6/32)

2021 - ARI - QBs Kyler Murray/Colt McCoy - 373.6 (8/32)

2022 - ARI - QBs Kyler Murray/Colt McCoy/Trace McSorley/David Blough - 333.8 (22/32)

Which year was the anomaly?