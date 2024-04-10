Mel Kiper two-round mock draft: Arizona Cardinals stand pat and add to their offense and defense

Happy Wednesday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the NFL are 15 days away from the 2024 NFL Draft, and the Godfather, Mel Kiper Jr. has a new two-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft.

Let’s check out E$PN.

Kiper Writes:

4. Arizona Cardinals Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State I know, I know, I’ve been chalk in these first four picks, but I just don’t see Arizona passing on its chance to take the top wideout in the class. For me, that’s Harrison, but Malik Nabers (LSU) and Rome Odunze (Washington) aren’t far behind. The reality is NFL teams will have clear preferences for each position, so Arizona will know which receiver it likes most and should take him here. Kyler Murray has to get some help, especially with Marquise Brown leaving in free agency.

Cox’s Call: This is the right decision. No notes.

Kiper Writes:

27. Arizona Cardinals (via HOU) Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri I have the Cardinals taking receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with their top pick, and they should go defense with their selections at Nos. 27 and 35. They ranked near the bottom in several categories on D last season, including QBR allowed (57.3), yards per play allowed (5.7) and sacks (33). They also haven’t made many impact moves this offseason. Robinson was one of the best prospects at the Senior Bowl in early February; he overpowered blockers in one-on-one drills. At 6-5, 285 pounds, he’s a tweener between end and tackle, but he should take snaps at both positions at the next level. That versatility is valuable.

Cox’s Call: Robinson played a ton of six technique in the Missouri 4-2-5 defense, and we know Nick Rallis and Jonathan Gannon like to employ something similar. In that case, I think it makes sense. With Robinson, he can be a base end and shift down to rush from the interior.

Kiper Writes:

35. Arizona Cardinals T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State I’m a big fan of Tampa. He’s fast, physical, experienced — he started 29 games in his career — and has long arms for his 6-1 frame. The Cardinals brought in Sean Murphy-Bunting this offseason but have to add more talent at cornerback. Tampa likely would slot in as a starter on the outside, which would give Arizona three impact players with its top three selections.

Cox’s Call: I like the position, but I am taking Max Melton in this instance. However, I like the position here.

What do you think of Kiper’s Mock?