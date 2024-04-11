Cardinals’ Draft of NFL Legacies

Notable prospects in 2024 NFL Draft with NFL Fathers

Prospect —- Father —- *made at least one Pro Bowl

RB Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss —- RB Frank Gore*

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State —- WR Marvin Harrison*

WR Luke McCaffrey, Rice —- WR Ed McCaffrey*

WR Brenden Rice, USC —- WR Jerry Rice*

WR Jordan Whittington, Texas —- RB Arthur Whittington

OL Joe Alt, Notre Dame —- OT John Alt

OL Javon Foster, Missouri —- DL Jerome Foster

OL Drake Nugent, Michigan —- QB Terry Nugent

DL Jonah Elliss, Utah —- DL Luther Elliss*

DL Jaylen Harrell, Michigan —-LB James Harrell

DL Kris Jenkins, Michigan —- DT Kris Jenkins*

LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson —- LB Jeremiah Trotter*

Note: Although CB Kamari Lassiter of Georgia is not directly related to the Cardinals’ former FS Kwami Lassiter, because the name Lassiter holds such a profound legacy in Arizona, we are going to accept Kamari as eligible.

So, thanks to a couple of Day 2 trades, Monti, Dave and I were able to draft every one of them, except Jordan Whittington (but we had already drafted 3 WRs anyway). Having run out of legacies, we elected to pick RB Kimani Vidal of Troy with the 7th round pick (who was profiled so expertly by Cardinals’ podcaster from the UK, Kevin Murray, on The Cardinal Rule Mock Monday):

Check out Kevin’s profile of Troy RB Kimani Vidal at the 4:50 mark. It’s awesome!

2024 NFL Legacies Mock Draft for the Arizona Cardinals:

Talk about pedigrees, eh?

Sometimes some pretty amazing things can happen when one creates a theme related mock draft. I mean —- look at this draft! Every player in this draft is, imo, an outstanding choice at the pick where each player was available. And at the same, each player filled one of the Cardinals’ biggest needs!

PFF Profiles:

NFL Draft Big Board | PFF

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Harrison is one of the most complete prospects you will find. He displays an understanding of how to win at the position like few college players do. He is well beyond his years in his releases, his route tree and his IQ to set up and manipulate defenders when creating throwing windows. For a player as tall as he is (6-foot-4), his footwork, change of direction and long speed are excellent. He has very reliable hands and hand-eye coordination to make tough contested catches. One area where he could have stood to improve from 2022 was his after-the-catch ability, and he proved in 2023 that he can deliver in such situations.

Kris Jenkins

Jenkins is one of the strongest players in the draft. He is a run stopper at heart who is most comfortable and confident holding the line. His run-stop percentage ranks in the 99th percentile due to how well he can hold up against double teams and control one-on-one run-blocking situations. He has an explosive lateral first step that allows him to get across a guard’s face and into gaps, but he does not bring that same level of explosiveness to getting upfield as a pass rusher. His biggest knock is arm length, which will likely be well below average for NFL standards. This appears as an issue when gaining leverage and separation through contact.

Kamari Lassiter

Lassiter is a very smart football player, especially for his age and experience. He understands that winning at cornerback starts with anticipation, controlled footwork and fundamentally sound hand placement and hand fighting. He is somewhat limited when it comes to twitchiness. He is controlled and can change direction quickly, but his first step doesn’t explode as well as it does for other cornerbacks, and his long speed, while adequate, needs more build-up. In run defense, he is conscious of funneling players inward but does so too conservatively, at times, and then fails to make a good tackle attempt.

Jonah Ellis

Elliss comes from an NFL family, and it shows. He’s smart and disciplined with his fundamentals, which helps him overcome some strength and length deficiencies. His hands are fast and consistently in the right place inside and at the chest of offensive tackles, which allows him to dictate contact and remain in control, even against stronger players. He has a variety of pass-rush moves, and in 2023, he expanded his repertoire even more with a variety of different swipes and rip combinations. He has an adequate first step for the NFL and can corner better than most in this class.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Trotter has an incredibly high football IQ, which allowed him to become a starting LB at Clemson as a true sophomore in 2022. He is a fundamentally sound run defender who stays disciplined in his gaps and square to the ball carrier. In coverage, he has good eyes and instincts, which allows him to cover multiple receivers who pass through his area and jump passes. Unfortunately, his measurables are not usually conducive to success in the NFL. His smaller arms make it tougher to wrap up against better ball carriers. His weight means that offensive linemen can move him in run blocking. His pursuit speed will also likely be below average.

Javon Foster

Brendan Rice

As the son of the most accomplished receiver in NFL history, Rice’s football intelligence sets him apart from most of his peers. There is so much nuance to how he plays the position — much more than you’d expect, even for the more polished receiver prospects. He has a vast understanding of releases, route running and hand techniques. He is a smooth runner who can gain separation at all three levels of the field. He isn’t the most dynamic athlete, so his NFL Combine testing will be big for his draft stock. He also brings special teams experience as a returner.

Luke McCaffrey

Drake Nugent

Jaylen Harrell

Frank Gore Jr.

Kimani Vidal

ROTB Poll:

What grade did you give the mock and why?

ROTB Challenge:

Who is the NFL dad pictured above?