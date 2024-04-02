2024 NFL Mock Draft: Dream scenario for the Arizona Cardinals seems a little to good to be true

With the draft only 23 days away the 2024 NFL Mock Drafts are coming out quickly now.

The question becomes who has the insight and who is looking at what they would do, and who is just throwing things at the wall.

Tony Pauline has been working as an insider for years and seems to provide some good intel.

He dropped a two-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft on Monday and it seemed a little to good to be true for the Arizona Cardinals.

Pauline Writes:

11] Arizona (via Minnesota): Malik Nabers/WR/LSU - The Cardinals make a great trade, receive an additional first-round pick and still come away with a potentially outstanding receiver.

Cox’s Call: I don’t see how it happens, but if the Cardinals get a couple of additional picks and end up with one of the big three receivers this is a huge win.

Note: Odunze went with the 10th pick.

Pauline Writes:

23] Arizona (via Cleveland then Minnesota): Terrion Arnold/CB/Alabama - The Cardinals cannot go into the season with Starling Thomas as a starting cornerback.

Cox’s Call: Again, not sure how this happens, but starting off with Nabers and Arnold would be a dream scenario. Arnold has the tools and potential to be a very good cornerback and is an ideal fit for the Cardinals defense.

Pauline Writes:

27] Arizona (via Houston): Laiatu Latu/Edge/UCLA - The Cardinals filled a need by signing Jonah Williams in free agency, so offensive tackle is no longer a priority, or Jordan Morgan would be the pick here. Latu is a great system fit who helps the pass rush.

Cox’s Call: I like Latu and he has some T.J. Watt to his game, but the neck is a huge concern. So, if the Cardinals make the call, they have to feel overly confident or feel like their third first round pick can be a bit more risky.

Pauline Writes:

35) Arizona Cardinals - Cooper DeJean/CB/Iowa

Cox’s Call: A homerun. One of the best players in the 2024 NFL Draft to kick off round two.

This would be on paper a draft that could turn around the franchise. It just seems a little too good to be true.

What are your thoughts?