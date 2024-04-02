2024 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals visits tracker

It is getting down to the wire, so who have the Arizona Cardinals met with?

Getting a comprehensive list with all the All-Star games, Pro Days and visits is tough, but based on a search of “X” and the internet, here is what we wrangled up.

Combine Interviews:

Bralen Trice, Edge

Terrion Arnold, CB

Quinyon Mitchell, CB

J.C. Latham, OL

Olu Fashanu, OL

Rome Odunze, WR

McKinley Jackson, CB

Laiatu Latu, Edge

Pro Day

Malik Nabers, WR

Top 30

Andru Phillips, CB

Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB

Xavier Worthy, WR

Khristian Boyd, DT

Jacob Cowing, WR

Dillon Johnson, RB

Brenden Rice, WR

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR

Taylor Upshaw, Edge

Nehemiah Pritchett, CB

Rome Odunze

All Star

Davius Richard, QB

Travis Glover, OT

With what we are seeing on visits, it seems like high priority is on wide receiver and cornerback, with edge being important as well.

We will see how this plays out, and if it means anything, as this will start to set the idea of how Monti Ossenfort and company draft and what they value.

Again, this is not a definitive list, this is what I was able to find. If you see another name out there, please feel free to put it in the comments with where that name came from.