Lindy’s Draft Preview: QB Player Comps

I thought we could have some fun trying to match Lindy’s player comps for 10 of the top QB prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. if you don’t care about player comps, then this thread is not for you. I find them fascinating. They can often be good fodder for conversations.

Match:

2024 QB Prospects

Caleb Williams, USC Jayden Daniels, LSU Drake Maye, UNC J.J. McCarthy, Michigan Bo Nix, Oregon Michael Pratt, Tulane Spencer Rattler, South Carolina Michael Penix, Washington Joe Milton, Tennessee Sam Hartman, Notre Dame

Lindy’s Player Comps (in alphabetical order)

A. Kirk Cousins, Falcons

B. Brett Favre, retired

C. Nick Foles, retired

D. Jake Haener, Saints

E. Justin Herbert, Chargers

F. Lamar Jackson, Ravens

G. Jordan Love, Packers

H. Gardner Minshew, Raiders

I. Tyrod Taylor, Jets

J. Logan Thomas, Commanders (TE)

Hint —- one of the most interesting comps —-

4. J.J. McCarthy —- D. Jake Haener, Saints

Cut and Paste:

Caleb Williams, USC —- Jayden Daniels, LSU —- Drake Maye, UNC —- J.J. McCarthy, Michigan —- D. Jake Haener Bo Nix, Oregon —- Michael Pratt, Tulane —- Spencer Rattler, South Carolina —- Michael Penix, Washington —- Joe Milton, Tennessee —- Sam Hartman, Notre Dame —-

Will anyone get all of the matches correct?

I will tell you your scores as you go (like 7/10, but won’t divulge which 7 are correct), so you can keep trying to get them all correct.

Gentlemen, start your engines!