Arizona Cardinals officially re-sign Greg Dortch to one-year deal

The Arizona Cardinals have been quiet since the second week of free agency, but today they got a little bit of news.

Today, the team announced they have officially re-signed the wide receiver.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that exclusive rights free agent wide receiver Greg Dortch has signed his one-year tender. The signing took place today at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, AZ. Dortch (5-7, 175) appeared in 37 games (10 starts) over the last three seasons with the Cardinals after signing with the team in 2021. He has 79 catches for 762 yards and four touchdowns to go along with 58 punt returns for 471 yards (8.1 avg.) and 32 kick returns for 657 yards (20.5 avg.) during his time in Arizona. In 2023, Dortch appeared in 16 games (four starts) and had 24 catches for 280 yards and two touchdowns. As a returner, he set career highs in punt returns (29), punt return yards (275), punt return average (9.5), kick returns (17) and kick return yards (360).

Welcome back and much deserved for Greg Dortch.