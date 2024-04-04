SB Nation Blogger Mock Draft: Arizona Cardinals trade down in 2024 NFL Mock Draft

Well, you guys put me in a pickle.

With the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals and their General Manager Seth Cox decided to take the chest of picks.

It wasn’t an easy decision, and from the Minnesota Vikings side of things, they came in with an offer that wouldn’t get the job done early, but Christopher Gates of Daily Norseman was willing to negotiate.

In the end, he will announce his pick on Daily Norseman, so go ahead and check it out and check out the reaction from Vikings fans, but this is what the deal ends up being:

The Minnesota Vikings send picks 11 and 23 in the 2024 NFL Draft and their 2025 first-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for the 4th overall pick.

So, now the Arizona Cardinals have this to work with in the first 100 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft:

1.11

1.23

1.27

2.35

3.66

3.71

3.90

And we may not be done yet.