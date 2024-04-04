The Terry McDonough ruling, Cardinals’ 2024 NFL draft needs

Happy Thursday evening everyone.

I think that there should be a nice update on the 2024 NFL Blogger Mock Draft soon, so hopefully you enjoyed pick one.

Outside of that, Jess and I had another show this week and it was mostly a quick one.

We discussed the arbitration case for Terry McDonough and what came of it.

Then, we discussed the 2024 NFL Draft for the Arizona Cardinals and how they would address their needs, what were the biggest needs and when they should be attacked in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Sit back, relax and enjoy.

Times and topics:

(1:00) The ruling in the Terry McDonough arbitration case

(27:21) The Cardinals’ draft needs