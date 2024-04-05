SB Nation NFL Mock Draft: Arizona Cardinals move up and take Marvin Harrison Jr. with 5th overall pick

Things move fast and furious in the NFL Draft, but when you are talking the SB Nation Blogger mock draft things go when they can.

So, when I made the move down from the fourth overall pick it was because I was overwhelmed by the offer from the Minnesota Vikings, who went up and got their new quarterback in J.J. McCarthy.

Now, it was about value. Can the Arizona Cardinals get the value out of the move down and potentially move back up? Yes, that happened again.

I reached out to the Los Angeles Chargers and asked if they were in business, and I was the third or fourth in the queue.

So, I needed to see what the Chargers would want for that pick.

We did it, y’all.

Arizona Cardinals trade 1.11 and 2.35 for pick 1.05.

With the fifth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals select Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Arizona Cardinals need an alpha in the wide receiver room and Harrison projects as one of the best wide receiver prospects in the last couple years. My buddy Matt Harmon who runs Reception Perception came out with his final grades and Marvin Harrison Jr. is his highest-graded receiver between 2021 and this season.

From SB Nation:

Harrison was our unanimous number one receiver, and for good reason. Harrison is the most NFL-ready WR to come out of college in recent history. He hails from legendary NFL bloodlines, and with that comes immense expectations. Harrison has a long way to go to match his father’s NFL production, but as a prospect he is a bigger, faster, and stronger version of his dad, which is scary to think about. His pre-draft process has been interesting with him not participating in the combine or a pro day. However, he might have been the best player at Ohio State’s pro day last year, when he was catching passes from C.J. Stroud. Don’t be surprised if “MHJ” proves himself to be a top 10 WR in the NFL in his first season as a pro.

Harrison currently has the second-best odds on DraftKings Sportsbook to be taken with the No. 5 pick at +275. Malik Nabers leads that field with +225 odds.

The Arizona Cardinals still have two picks in the first round this year and have two first round picks next year.

Not a bad day at the office.