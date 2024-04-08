Pass Rushing Avenues for Cardinals

One of the craftier free agent additions the Arizona Cardinals have made this off-season was signing LB Mack Wilson to a 3-year deal.

With the Patriots last season, Wilson showed flashes of being a force as a pass rusher. In 108 pass rushes, he registered 15 pressures and 3.5 sacks.

On top of that, Wilson had a strong season (80.8 overall) dogging the run (71.7) and delivering on sticky pass coverage assignments (86.9).

However, on paper it would appear that the Cardinals very much need to add an edge rusher who can help improve the NFL’s #30th pass rush (33 sacks) in 2023.

You get to play GM —- here are some specialized data for you to analyze and consider. After combing through the potential options (while thinking of your own options), pick the edge rusher whom you think can help the pass rush improve the most this season —- and please tell us why.

Cardinals’ Pass Rushers’ 2023 QB Pressures:

Dennis Gardeck —- 42

Justin Jones —- 36

Zaven Collins —- 30

Victor Dimukeje —- 24

B.J. Ojulari —- 20

Dante Stills —- 20

Bilal Nichols —- 19

Cameron Thomas —- 16

Mack Wilson —- 15

Roy Lopez —- 15

Khryiris Tonga —- 9

Kyzir White —- 6

Owen Pappoe —- 3

Cardinals’ Pass Rushers 2023 Sacks:

Gardeck —- 6

Jones —- 4.5

Ojulari —- 4

Dimukeje —- 4

Stills —- 4

Wilson —- 3.5

Collins —- 3.5

White —- 2

Nichols —- 1.5

Stille —- 1

Cardinals’ Pass Rushing 2023 PFF Grades:

Gardeck —- 81.2

Tonga —- 70.4

Pappoe —- 69.8

Dimukeje —- 66.7

Thomas —- 64.8

Ojulari —- 64.1

Wilson —- 61.9

Collins —- 61.9

Lopez —- 60.6

Nichols —- 54.7

Stills —- 53.8

Stille —- 52.6

J. Jones —- 52.5

Draft Dliemma:

This is arguably one of the weakest edge draft class in years. ESPN posted an interesting article today were they projected the 5year sack totals of the top edge prospects.

Dallas Turner, Alabama (#6 overall on Scouts’ Inc. draft board) —- 26.3 (5.3 ave. per year)

Jared Verse, Florida St. (#15 overall) —- 24.4 (4.9 ave.)

Laiatu Latu, UCLA (#16 overall) —- 23.4 (4.7 ave.)

Chop Robinson, Penn St. (#25 overall) —- 21.2 (4.2 ave.)

Chris Braswell, Alabama (#42 overall) —- 13.8 (2.8 ave.)

Jalyx Hunt, Houston Christian (#165 overall) —- 13.8 (2.8 ave.)

Darius Robinson, Missouri (#27 overall) —- 13.0 (2.6 ave.)

2024 UFA Edge Rushers Still Available (2023 PR Grade, QB pressures, Sacks):

Emmanuel Ogbah, 30, MIA —- 63.3 —- 20 pressures —- 6 sacks

Carl Lawson, 28, NYJ —- 53.6 —- 2 — 0

Yannik Ngakoue, 29, CHI —- 47.6 —- 34 —- 4

Calais Campbell, 37, ATL —- 68.5 —- 42 —- 7

Bud Dupree, 31, ATL —- 51.3 —- 38 —- 8

Charles Harris, 29, DET —- 53.7 —- 24 —- 2

Tyus Bowser, 28, BAL —- IR 2023 —- 2022 —- 65.5 —- 16 — 3

Jerry Hughes, 35, HOU —- 67.2 —- 30 —-3

Justin Houston, 35, MIA —- 61.8 —- 10 —- 1

Markus Golden, 33, PIT —- 77.6 —- 16 —- 5

Shaq Lawson, 29, BUF —- 54.5 —- 17 —- 1

Potential Draft Trade Candidates (in trade down packages):

#6 NYG —- Azeez Ojulari, 23 —- 50.7 —- 25 —- 3 (11 games)

#7 TEN —- Arden Key, 27 —-73.0 —- 40 —- 7

#7 TEN —-Harold Landry, 27 —-62.6 —- 47 —- 11 ($17.5M base salary in 2024)

#8 ATL —- Zach Harrison, 22 —- 51.2 —- 13 —- 3

#9 CHI —- Demarcus Walker, 29 —- 64.0 —- 47 —- 4 ($7.95M base salary in 2024)

#10 NYJ —- John Franklin-Myers, 28 —- 67.4 —-50 —- 3 ($3.18M guaranteed in 2024)

#11 MIN —- Andre Carter II, 24 —- 48.8 —-4 —-0 (68 snaps as CFA)

#12 DEN —- Jonothan Cooper, 26 —- 71.0 —- 55 —- 9

#13 LV —- Malcolm Koonce, 25 —- 78.9 —- 52 —- 8

ROTB Poll:

