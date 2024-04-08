Arizona Cardinals looking at talented Alabama Crimson Tide defenders heading into 2024 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals continue to look towards the 2024 NFL Draft and the question of trading back versus staying at four and taking whoever they decide to take there.

However, with who and how the Arizona Cardinals are talking to before the 2024 NFL Draft, undoubtedly doing their due diligence, could the Cardinals be looking for a Houston Texans like trade up for a defender?

The Arizona Cardinals have met with Terrion Arnold and Dallas Turner, two highly regarded defensive prospects from Alabama who look to be nearly locked into the top 20 if not top 15 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

So, are the Cardinals looking at getting these guys in a trade back scenario or would they use 27 and 71 or even 90 to get back up into the range that would allow them to draft a Turner or Arnold.

Are the Cardinals in a position to give up picks on day two to move up and get the top edge or cornerback in the 2024 NFL Draft?

What are your thoughts? Is it trade down season and add more picks or trade up and get two impact players immediately?