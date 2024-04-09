 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WR and TE Superlatives Match

See if you can match the WRs and TEs to the superlatives that Matt Bowen posted today at ESPN+

By Walter Mitchell
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Matt Bowen at ESPN has create a fun list of superlatives for players at each position in the 2024 NFL Draft.

ROTB Challenge: match the players below to the superlatives above.

WR Superlatives:

  • Best Route Runner/Instincts WR
  • Fastest WR
  • Most Explosive WR
  • Most Physical WR
  • Most Versatile WR —- DeAngelo Hardy, North Central College
  • Most Sudden/Best Toe Tapper
  • Best After Catch WR
  • Best WR At Getting Open
  • Best on 50/50 Balls
  • Best Ball Tracking WR
  • Best Perimeter Run Blocking WR —- Tahj Washington, USC

  • A. Malachai Corey, Western Kentucky
  • B. Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio St.
  • C. Xavier Legette, South Carolina
  • D. Ladd McConkey, Georgia
  • E. Adonai Mitchell, Texas
  • F. Malik Nabers, LSU
  • G. Rome Odunze, Washington
  • H. Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
  • I. Xavier Worthy, Texas

TE Superlatives:

  • Best Seam Stretching TE
  • Most Rugged Moving TE
  • Best In-Line Blocking TE

  • A. A.J. Barner, Michigan
  • B. Brock Bowers, Georgia
  • C. Ben Sinnott, Kansas St.

If you have ESPN+ you can check your answers here:

2024 NFL draft: Top prospects at 90 different skills, traits - ESPN

For those of you who do not have ESPN+, I will post the results after 30+ of you have tried the matches!

