WR and TE Superlatives Match

Matt Bowen at ESPN has create a fun list of superlatives for players at each position in the 2024 NFL Draft.

ROTB Challenge: match the players below to the superlatives above.

WR Superlatives:

Best Route Runner/Instincts WR

Fastest WR

Most Explosive WR

Most Physical WR

Most Versatile WR —- DeAngelo Hardy, North Central College

Most Sudden/Best Toe Tapper

Best After Catch WR

Best WR At Getting Open

Best on 50/50 Balls

Best Ball Tracking WR

Best Perimeter Run Blocking WR —- Tahj Washington, USC

A. Malachai Corey, Western Kentucky

B. Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio St.

C. Xavier Legette, South Carolina

D. Ladd McConkey, Georgia

E. Adonai Mitchell, Texas

F. Malik Nabers, LSU

G. Rome Odunze, Washington

H. Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

I. Xavier Worthy, Texas

TE Superlatives:

Best Seam Stretching TE

Most Rugged Moving TE

Best In-Line Blocking TE

A. A.J. Barner, Michigan

B. Brock Bowers, Georgia

C. Ben Sinnott, Kansas St.

If you have ESPN+ you can check your answers here:

2024 NFL draft: Top prospects at 90 different skills, traits - ESPN

For those of you who do not have ESPN+, I will post the results after 30+ of you have tried the matches!