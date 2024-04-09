WR and TE Superlatives Match

Matt Bowen at ESPN has create a fun list of superlatives for players at each position in the 2024 NFL Draft.
ROTB Challenge: match the players below to the superlatives above.
WR Superlatives:
- Best Route Runner/Instincts WR
- Fastest WR
- Most Explosive WR
- Most Physical WR
- Most Versatile WR —- DeAngelo Hardy, North Central College
- Most Sudden/Best Toe Tapper
- Best After Catch WR
- Best WR At Getting Open
- Best on 50/50 Balls
- Best Ball Tracking WR
- Best Perimeter Run Blocking WR —- Tahj Washington, USC
- A. Malachai Corey, Western Kentucky
- B. Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio St.
- C. Xavier Legette, South Carolina
- D. Ladd McConkey, Georgia
- E. Adonai Mitchell, Texas
- F. Malik Nabers, LSU
- G. Rome Odunze, Washington
- H. Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
- I. Xavier Worthy, Texas
TE Superlatives:
- Best Seam Stretching TE
- Most Rugged Moving TE
- Best In-Line Blocking TE
- A. A.J. Barner, Michigan
- B. Brock Bowers, Georgia
- C. Ben Sinnott, Kansas St.
If you have ESPN+ you can check your answers here:
2024 NFL draft: Top prospects at 90 different skills, traits - ESPN
For those of you who do not have ESPN+, I will post the results after 30+ of you have tried the matches!
