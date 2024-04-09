 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arizona Cardinals set price tag to move off of fourth pick per reports

The Arizona Cardinals allegedly want a bounty of picks for the fourth overall pick.

By Seth Cox
Syndication: USA TODAY Brooke LaValley / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2024 NFL Draft is only 16 days away at this point and the reports are coming in hot and heavy.

The Arizona Cardinals want a kings ransom to move off of the fourth overall pick, according to reports:

hese reports are interesting as they echo some sentiment that has been around for a month or so.

The Cardinals are putting out what it will take for them to not take Marvin Harrison Jr. meaning if you want to pick a quarterback, this is the cost.

The reason, well they don’t have to move.

11 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft is more than enough, but a huge haul of picks isn’t a bad thing either.

The Cardinals are playing this the right way.

You either overpay or they take they guy they want, because it is simpleâ€¦ They control the 2024 NFL Draft.

Now the question is, does someone pay the tax, or do the Arizona Cardinals simply take their top prospect?

16 days to find out.

