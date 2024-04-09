Arizona Cardinals set price tag to move off of fourth pick per reports

The 2024 NFL Draft is only 16 days away at this point and the reports are coming in hot and heavy.

The Arizona Cardinals want a kings ransom to move off of the fourth overall pick, according to reports:

: The #Cardinals are seeking three first round picks to move down from #4, per @ArmandoSalguero



If they can’t get that, my guess is they stay at 4 and draft Marvin Harrison Jr. pic.twitter.com/LyQpzsTJZZ — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) April 9, 2024

hese reports are interesting as they echo some sentiment that has been around for a month or so.

The Cardinals are putting out what it will take for them to not take Marvin Harrison Jr. meaning if you want to pick a quarterback, this is the cost.

The reason, well they don’t have to move.

11 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft is more than enough, but a huge haul of picks isn’t a bad thing either.

The Cardinals are playing this the right way.

You either overpay or they take they guy they want, because it is simpleâ€¦ They control the 2024 NFL Draft.

Now the question is, does someone pay the tax, or do the Arizona Cardinals simply take their top prospect?

16 days to find out.