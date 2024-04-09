Should the Arizona Cardinals trade for a wide receiver instead of drafting one?

Happy Tuesday night one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are sitting with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and one of the biggest needs heading into the draft is that of wide receiver.

Yet, there could be a different way to go about it and Jess and I sat down and discussed a couple of the long-shot options.

It is interesting to discuss these two scenarios because as you will hear, the more likely one is one neither Jess or I are particularly high on.

Sit back, relax and enjoy.

Times and topics:

(1:00) Should the Cardinals trade for Brandon Aiyuk?

(19:08) Should the Cardinals trade for Tee Higgins?