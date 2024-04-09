UCLA pass rusher Laiatu Latu could be a star, is he worth the risk for the Arizona Cardinals?

There are questions about what the Arizona Cardinals should do with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

There are also some serious questions about what they should do with their second pick in the 2024 NFL Draft in the first round.

The 27th pick could be an important one, and the Cardinals have been vigilant in bringing in a plethora of different types of prospects.

Maybe the most intriguing prospect of them all is Laiatu Latu.

The UCLA Bruins pass rusher had 23.5 sacks in his last two collegiate seasons, after having to transfer from Washington where he was medically retired due to a neck injury.

That is where the questions really start.

Latu has had some lofty comparisons: T.J. Watt and Maxx Crosby, but there has not been a ton of questions about his game.

The question is, can his neck that required him to have to retire and leave Washington hold up to the grind of the NFL, especially with 18-game seasons on the horizon.

Is that worth a first round pick?