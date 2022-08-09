PODCAST: Revenge of the Birds Podcast #179: Introducing Damian...and the 2022 Arizona Cardinals

LISTEN: Blake & Damian of the ROTBPod discuss the biggest storylines in Cards Camp & who needs to step up for Arizona in 2022.

The ROTBPod’s summer hiatus is over and with it ending came a slew of training camp & contract/holdout drama from Kyler Kliff Keim and...Michael Bidwill?

New co-host @DP_NFL joins to discuss the Cards with Blake for the 2022 season.

We hear his thoughts on the culture in the Cardinals’ locker room, the positions of strength and weakness in Cards Camp and how they’ll fare this season.

To close, a look at the upcoming Bengals preseason game and a possible 2023 draft option to fix a hole in the defense.

