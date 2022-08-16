PODCAST: Revenge of the Birds Podcast #180: Preseason Performers & Available Corners

Damian & Blake break down the Cardinals’ impressive preseason opener and go over the top performers and remaining roster flaws.

If they’re going to the free agent or trade market to add a veteran cornerback, what names are out there?

And what sort of juju will the new black-domed helmets bring as they face off against the Ravens in a nationally televised preseason game?

