Revenge of the Birds Podcast #182: Chiefs Opener with Cardinals Pre & Post Game Host @TimRingTV

LISTEN IN: Chiefs Opener with Cardinals Pre & Post Game Host @TimRingTV

By Blake Murphy and Damian Parson
Cards Pregame Host Tim Ring joins Damian and Blake to talk the 3 Keys for Arizona to get an upset win over Kansas City at home.

The 2022 season is upon us!

  • Who is the biggest X-Factor for the Cards?
  • The defining stat of Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs in Week 1 Games since 2018
  • What will the impact be for Isaiah Simmons and Hollywood Brown?
  • Game Score Predictions
  • And more!

