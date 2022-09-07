Revenge of the Birds Podcast #182: Chiefs Opener with Cardinals Pre & Post Game Host @TimRingTV

Cards Pregame Host Tim Ring joins Damian and Blake to talk the 3 Keys for Arizona to get an upset win over Kansas City at home.
The 2022 season is upon us!
- Who is the biggest X-Factor for the Cards?
- The defining stat of Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs in Week 1 Games since 2018
- What will the impact be for Isaiah Simmons and Hollywood Brown?
- Game Score Predictions
- And more!
