Revenge of the Birds Podcast #182: Chiefs Opener with Cardinals Pre & Post Game Host @TimRingTV

Cards Pregame Host Tim Ring joins Damian and Blake to talk the 3 Keys for Arizona to get an upset win over Kansas City at home.

The 2022 season is upon us!

Who is the biggest X-Factor for the Cards?

The defining stat of Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs in Week 1 Games since 2018

What will the impact be for Isaiah Simmons and Hollywood Brown?

Game Score Predictions

And more!

LISTEN BELOW or at the links wherever you listen to podcasts.

For Apple Podcast users:

Don’t want to miss this latest episode of the #ROTBPod?—Find wherever you listen to your podcast by clicking HERE.

Follow @ROTBPod on Twitter.

Complete podcast playlist below.