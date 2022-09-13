Revenge of the Birds Podcast #183: Chiefs Obliterate Cardinals on Opening Day & Raiders Preview

The Cardinals were clobbered by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs...can they fix the defense in time for the Raiders?

What is the reason for why the Cardinals gave up so many plays, first downs and touchdowns in their season opener? Did Kyler play well, average or poorly? Who stood out?

Who is the biggest X-Factor for the Cards vs. Las Vegas?

The defining stat of the pass defense

What changes might they make to the defense?

Game Score Predictions

And a look at some of the players who stood out on Sunday despite the loss!

