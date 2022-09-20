 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Revenge of the Birds Podcast #184: Cardiac Cards Come in the Clutch vs. Raiders & Rams Preview

LISTEN: Kyler Murray ran the Cardinals to victory after some much needed adjustments...who are the real Cardinals? The ROTBPod discusses

By Blake Murphy and Damian Parson
On this episode Blake & Damian discuss:

  • Kyler’s Heroics
  • Isaiah Simmons showing up big
  • Byron Murphy & VJ removing Davante Adams
  • The NFC West fallout of Trey Lance’s injury and the Falcons’ comeback vs. the Rams

Preview of the Rams @ home:

  • 3 Keys to victory
  • Who is Arizona’s X-factor?
  • Score predictions
LISTEN BELOW or at the links wherever you listen to podcasts.

For Apple Podcast users:

