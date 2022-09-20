Revenge of the Birds Podcast #184: Cardiac Cards Come in the Clutch vs. Raiders & Rams Preview

On this episode Blake & Damian discuss:
- Kyler’s Heroics
- Isaiah Simmons showing up big
- Byron Murphy & VJ removing Davante Adams
- The NFC West fallout of Trey Lance’s injury and the Falcons’ comeback vs. the Rams
Preview of the Rams @ home:
- 3 Keys to victory
- Who is Arizona’s X-factor?
- Score predictions
