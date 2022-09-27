Revenge of the Birds Podcast #185: Rinse, Rams, Repeat, Ruh-Roh and a Panthers Preview

On this episode Blake & Damian discuss a crushing loss to the LA Rams and highlight the best players and a crucial Panthers game.
- Why is the defense so inconsistent, especially against Los Angeles & Sean McVay?
- Where the offense struggled beyond just the O-Line
- A Preview and score predictions of the Panthers road game next week with keys to the game
- A (surprise, surprise) X-Factor
- Can the Cards Beat Baker again or will Kliff Kingsbury’s all-time nemesis Rhule the day?
