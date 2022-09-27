 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Revenge of the Birds Podcast #185: Rinse, Rams, Repeat, Ruh-Roh and a Panthers Preview

LISTEN: The ROTBPod break down a crushing loss to the LA Rams and highlight the best players and a crucial Panthers game

By Blake Murphy and Damian Parson
/ new

On this episode Blake & Damian discuss a crushing loss to the LA Rams and highlight the best players and a crucial Panthers game.

  • Why is the defense so inconsistent, especially against Los Angeles & Sean McVay?
  • Where the offense struggled beyond just the O-Line
  • A Preview and score predictions of the Panthers road game next week with keys to the game
  • A (surprise, surprise) X-Factor
  • Can the Cards Beat Baker again or will Kliff Kingsbury’s all-time nemesis Rhule the day?

Like & Subscribe!

LISTEN BELOW or at the links wherever you listen to podcasts.

For Apple Podcast users:

Don’t want to miss this latest episode of the #ROTBPod?—Find wherever you listen to your podcast by clicking HERE.

Follow @ROTBPod on Twitter.

Complete podcast playlist below.

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...