Revenge of the Birds Podcast #185: Rinse, Rams, Repeat, Ruh-Roh and a Panthers Preview

On this episode Blake & Damian discuss a crushing loss to the LA Rams and highlight the best players and a crucial Panthers game.

Why is the defense so inconsistent, especially against Los Angeles & Sean McVay?

Where the offense struggled beyond just the O-Line

A Preview and score predictions of the Panthers road game next week with keys to the game

A (surprise, surprise) X-Factor

Can the Cards Beat Baker again or will Kliff Kingsbury’s all-time nemesis Rhule the day?

