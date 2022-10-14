Revenge of the Birds Podcast #187: Eagles Review & Cardinals Injury Update

@blakemurphy7 reviews the Arizona Cardinals’ loss to the Eagles & goes over some roster changes—first of a 2-part show!

Who’s to blame for the end game issues?

What was most impressive?

What was the player who stood out most & who didn’t impress?

Stick around as he previews the Seahawks game with @MookieAlexander of @FieldGulls on the next episode!

