Revenge of the Birds Podcast #188: #AZvsSEA Preview with @MookieAlexander of @FieldGulls

Mookie Alexander of the Seahawks SB Nation site previews if the Cardinals can bounce back against Seattle’s downtrodden defense

Where did THIS Geno come from, and will it last?

What matchups might Arizona look to exploit

The missing RB impact, who has the edge?

How SEA special teams & Matt Ammendola may play a part in an upset

And more!

