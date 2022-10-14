 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Revenge of the Birds Podcast #188: #AZvsSEA Preview with @MookieAlexander of @FieldGulls

LISTEN: @MookieAlexander of @FieldGulls previews if the Cardinals can bounce back against Seattle’s downtrodden defense

By Blake Murphy
Mookie Alexander of the Seahawks SB Nation site previews if the Cardinals can bounce back against Seattle’s downtrodden defense

  • Where did THIS Geno come from, and will it last?
  • What matchups might Arizona look to exploit
  • The missing RB impact, who has the edge?
  • How SEA special teams & Matt Ammendola may play a part in an upset
  • And more!

