Revenge of the Birds Podcast #189: Saints TNF Preview w/ @ZoneReads

Nath of @ZoneReads joins Blake to talk about the New Orleans Saints, where the Cardinals can take advantage and his thoughts on Sean Payton
- How much of an X-factor will DeAndre Hopkins be?
- Who could get pressure for the Cardinals and what QB is likely to start?
- The underrated Saints players who could make it a tough matchup
- Thoughts on the current coaching and front office in AZ
- Plus: Final score predictions!
