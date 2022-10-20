Revenge of the Birds Podcast #189: Saints TNF Preview w/ @ZoneReads

Nath of @ZoneReads joins Blake to talk about the New Orleans Saints, where the Cardinals can take advantage and his thoughts on Sean Payton

How much of an X-factor will DeAndre Hopkins be?

Who could get pressure for the Cardinals and what QB is likely to start?

The underrated Saints players who could make it a tough matchup

Thoughts on the current coaching and front office in AZ

Plus: Final score predictions!

Like & Subscribe!

LISTEN BELOW or at the links wherever you listen to podcasts.

Spotify Users:

For Apple Podcast users:

For all others:

Don’t want to miss this latest episode of the #ROTBPod?—Find wherever you listen to your podcast by clicking HERE.

Follow @ROTBPod on Twitter.

Complete podcast playlist below.