Revenge of the Birds Podcast #190: Cards vs. Vikings Preview w/ @ArifHasanNFL of @PFN365

Arif Hasan, Norse Code co-host joins Blake for an annual show swap, discussing Arizona’s chances against a 5-1 Vikings team.

Who will be the main contributors for what’s left of an injury-decimated Cardinals’ offense?

Have the Vikings really been 5-1 level of good?

How has Kirk Cousins looked on the year and who’s going to have the edge in the run game?

All this & more plus some score predictions!

LISTEN BELOW or at the links wherever you listen to podcasts.

For all others:

Don’t want to miss this latest episode of the #ROTBPod?—Find wherever you listen to your podcast by clicking HERE.

Follow @ROTBPod on Twitter.

Complete podcast playlist below.