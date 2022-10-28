Revenge of the Birds Podcast #190: Cards vs. Vikings Preview w/ @ArifHasanNFL of @PFN365

Arif Hasan, Norse Code co-host joins Blake for an annual show swap, discussing Arizona’s chances against a 5-1 Vikings team.
Who will be the main contributors for what’s left of an injury-decimated Cardinals’ offense?
Have the Vikings really been 5-1 level of good?
How has Kirk Cousins looked on the year and who’s going to have the edge in the run game?
All this & more plus some score predictions!
