Arizona Cardinals Radio Network affiliate stations

In 2022, Arizona Cardinals games are carried on radio stations in Arizona as well as Oklahoma in the United States, while also being available all over Mexico. Here’s a list of all the cities where you can listen to Cardinals radio broadcasts, which originate from the Cardinals Radio Network flagship station KTAR/98.7 FM in Arizona.

They have programming locally on 98.7 FM Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday as well as game day, while the gam day broadcasts can be found below.

Cardinals Radio Affiliates in Arizona

Phoenix - KTAR/98.7 FM

Safford - KATO/1230 AM

Sedona - KAZM/780 AM

Lake Havasu - KNTR/980 AM

Prescott Valley - KDDL/KQNA/94.3 AM

Flagstaff - KVNA/600 AM

Holbrook - KZUA/92.1 FM

Yuma - KBLU/560 AM

Show Low - KNKI/106.7 FM

Miami - KIKO/1340 AM

Kingman - KGMN/100.1 FM

Tucson - KTZR/1450 AM

Window Rock - KWRK/KCAZ/96.1 FM

Cardinals Spanish Radio Affiliates in Arizona

Phoenix - KHOV/105.1 FM

Phoenix - KQMR/100.3 FM

Cardinals Radio Affiliates in Oklahoma