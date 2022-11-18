Revenge of the Birds Podcast #193: Niners or Nothing in Mexico City with @Steph49K of the @49KPod, Bully Ball & @NinersNation

Steph Sanchez joins Blake on the ROTBPod to talk Jimmy G, the Niners destructive defense and how they match up against the Arizona Cardinals

If it’s Colt McCoy, can he engineer another win?

What are the areas the Cardinals can exploit in San Francisco?

Can Arizona stop San Fran’s TE George Kittle or limit yards after catch?

Who is the X-Factor for both squads?

And score predictions!

