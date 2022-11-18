Revenge of the Birds Podcast #193: Niners or Nothing in Mexico City with @Steph49K of the @49KPod, Bully Ball & @NinersNation

Steph Sanchez joins Blake on the ROTBPod to talk Jimmy G, the Niners destructive defense and how they match up against the Arizona Cardinals
- If it’s Colt McCoy, can he engineer another win?
- What are the areas the Cardinals can exploit in San Francisco?
- Can Arizona stop San Fran’s TE George Kittle or limit yards after catch?
- Who is the X-Factor for both squads?
- And score predictions!
Be sure to subscribe today if you haven’t already!
LISTEN BELOW or at the links wherever you listen to podcasts.
For all others:
Don’t want to miss this latest episode of the #ROTBPod?—Find wherever you listen to your podcast by clicking HERE.
Follow @ROTBPod on Twitter.
Complete podcast playlist below.
Loading comments...