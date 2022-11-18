 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Revenge of the Birds Podcast #193: Niners or Nothing in Mexico City with @Steph49K of the @49KPod, Bully Ball & @NinersNation

LISTEN: Steph Sanchez of Niners Nation joins Blake to discuss the upcoming Mexico City Arizona Cardinals vs. Niners showdown

By Blake Murphy
Steph Sanchez joins Blake on the ROTBPod to talk Jimmy G, the Niners destructive defense and how they match up against the Arizona Cardinals

  • If it’s Colt McCoy, can he engineer another win?
  • What are the areas the Cardinals can exploit in San Francisco?
  • Can Arizona stop San Fran’s TE George Kittle or limit yards after catch?
  • Who is the X-Factor for both squads?
  • And score predictions!

