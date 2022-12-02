 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Revenge of the Birds Podcast #194: State of 4-8 following Chargers loss, Sean Payton rumors & P2/K1 feud?

LISTEN: The #ROTBPod breaks down the Cardinals’ loss to the Chargers and where the team goes from here on the bye week

By Blake Murphy
On the #ROTBPod, Blake breaks down the Cardinals’ loss to the Chargers and where the team goes from here on the bye week.

Who would be rivals for the top HC on the market if Arizona moves on and...will they move on? Also was it more good on Herbert or bad on Murray & the Cardinals defense?

Finally...will Patrick Peterson ever get over his ex...team?

