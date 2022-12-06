Revenge of the Birds Podcast #195: John Buckley of @revengeofbirds joins for the Arizona Cardinals’ Bye Week Blues

ROTB writer John Buckley joins Blake to talk the biggest issues with Kliff and Keim to this point and if Kyler Murray can turn it around with Hopkins & Hollywood.
- Why does their defense break down like it did vs. the Chargers?
- Should the Cards pursue offensive or defensive upgrades and who are they keeping?
- What’s the predictions for their record the rest of the way?
- And finally, if Payton watch is the key or if Arizona should roll with Kliff Kingsbury even if they decide to not let go of their GM
- Plus a look at the 2023 Draft!
LISTEN BELOW or at the links wherever you listen to podcasts.
For all others:
Don’t want to miss this latest episode of the #ROTBPod?—Find wherever you listen to your podcast by clicking HERE.
Follow @ROTBPod on Twitter.
Complete podcast playlist below.
Loading comments...