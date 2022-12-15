Revenge of the Birds Podcast #197: Kyler’s ACL Tear with @TimRingTV and Steve Keim’s Leave of Absence

Tim Ring guest co-hosts as he and Blake talk though the injury to Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, the 2022 Cards failure and the Steve Keim news breaks during recording at the 11-minute mark:
- What does the future look like for the Cardinals while they hope to get Kyler Murray back sometime, even as late as mid-season?
- Why has Kliff Kingsbury struggled to gain traction in the desert?
- Steve Keim’s health news and what it means if this indeed is part of him stepping away from the franchise
- The outlook for DeAndre Hopkins & Hollywood Brown
- Possible Coaching candidates if Kliff is on the chopping block
- And of course...can the Cardinals win the possible Battle of the Backups this Sunday against the Denver Broncos?
