Revenge of the Birds Podcast #197: Kyler’s ACL Tear with @TimRingTV and Steve Keim’s Leave of Absence

Tim Ring guest co-hosts as he and Blake talk though the injury to Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, the 2022 Cards failure and the Steve Keim news breaks during recording at the 11-minute mark:

What does the future look like for the Cardinals while they hope to get Kyler Murray back sometime, even as late as mid-season?

Why has Kliff Kingsbury struggled to gain traction in the desert?

Steve Keim’s health news and what it means if this indeed is part of him stepping away from the franchise

The outlook for DeAndre Hopkins & Hollywood Brown

Possible Coaching candidates if Kliff is on the chopping block

And of course...can the Cardinals win the possible Battle of the Backups this Sunday against the Denver Broncos?

Like & Subscribe!

LISTEN BELOW or at the links wherever you listen to podcasts.

For all others:

Don’t want to miss this latest episode of the #ROTBPod?—Find wherever you listen to your podcast by clicking HERE.

Follow @ROTBPod on Twitter.

Complete podcast playlist below.