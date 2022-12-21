Revenge of the Birds Podcast #198: @BrickwallBlitz talks Deep Ball Project & Kyler Murray, & A Look at 2023

Blake & Guest Johnny Kinsley talk around the NFL’s 2022 Season and discuss what went wrong for the Arizona Cardinals

A weird year for the National Football League

Chargers/Vikings being chaotic forces of nature to watch

Can anyone beat the Niners

What happened to Brady, Rodgers and Russ?

Steve Keim’s leave of absence from the Cardinals & who might take over

The one straw that broke the camel’s back

Why Kyler Murray’s deep ball accuracy plummeted

What to do in the offseason? Coaches, GM’s and moves to make?

And finally...Trace McSorley + Tom Brady = Poor Trace.

Link to Johnny's patreon for the Deep Ball Project 2022 for those interested.

