Revenge of the Birds Podcast #198: @BrickwallBlitz talks Deep Ball Project & Kyler Murray, & A Look at 2023

Blake & Guest Johnny Kinsley talk around the NFL’s 2022 Season and discuss what went wrong for the Arizona Cardinals
- A weird year for the National Football League
- Chargers/Vikings being chaotic forces of nature to watch
- Can anyone beat the Niners
- What happened to Brady, Rodgers and Russ?
- Steve Keim’s leave of absence from the Cardinals & who might take over
- The one straw that broke the camel’s back
- Why Kyler Murray’s deep ball accuracy plummeted
- What to do in the offseason? Coaches, GM’s and moves to make?
- And finally...Trace McSorley + Tom Brady = Poor Trace.
- All that and more! Link to Johnny’s patreon for the Deep Ball Project 2022 for those interested.
