 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Revenge of the Birds Podcast #198: @BrickwallBlitz talks Deep Ball Project & Kyler Murray, & A Look at 2023

LISTEN: Blake & Guest Johnny Kinsley talk around the NFL’s 2022 season discuss what went wrong for the Arizona Cardinals

By Blake Murphy
/ new

Blake & Guest Johnny Kinsley talk around the NFL’s 2022 Season and discuss what went wrong for the Arizona Cardinals

  • A weird year for the National Football League
  • Chargers/Vikings being chaotic forces of nature to watch
  • Can anyone beat the Niners
  • What happened to Brady, Rodgers and Russ?
  • Steve Keim’s leave of absence from the Cardinals & who might take over
  • The one straw that broke the camel’s back
  • Why Kyler Murray’s deep ball accuracy plummeted
  • What to do in the offseason? Coaches, GM’s and moves to make?
  • And finally...Trace McSorley + Tom Brady = Poor Trace.
  • All that and more! Link to Johnny’s patreon for the Deep Ball Project 2022 for those interested.

Like & Subscribe!

LISTEN BELOW or at the links wherever you listen to podcasts.

For all others:

Don’t want to miss this latest episode of the #ROTBPod?—Find wherever you listen to your podcast by clicking HERE.

Follow @ROTBPod on Twitter.

Complete podcast playlist below.

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...