Revenge of the Birds Podcast #199: Falcons Preview with @FalcFans of #LockedOnFalcons

Blake previews the Cardinals and Falcons game with Aaron Freeman, discussing who has the advantage & if either “bird” team’s culture is trending right
Who are the matchups to watch?
And is this a Cardinals “last winnable game of the season” type of motivation...or will Atlanta get a home win?
UPDATE: Podcast & predictions recorded before the David Blough news.
