Revenge of the Birds Podcast #199: Falcons Preview with @FalcFans of #LockedOnFalcons

Blake previews the Cardinals and Falcons game with Aaron Freeman, discussing who has the advantage & if either “bird” team’s culture is trending right

Who are the matchups to watch?

And is this a Cardinals “last winnable game of the season” type of motivation...or will Atlanta get a home win?

UPDATE: Podcast & predictions recorded before the David Blough news.

Like & Subscribe!

LISTEN BELOW or at the links wherever you listen to podcasts.

For all others:

Don’t want to miss this latest episode of the #ROTBPod?—Find wherever you listen to your podcast by clicking HERE.

Follow @ROTBPod on Twitter.

Complete podcast playlist below.