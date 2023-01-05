 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Revenge of the Birds Podcast #200: Can the Cardinals Change their Culture & End of Season Preview w/@SCoxFB

PODCAST: Seth of Revenge of the Birds, Rise Up, Sea Red & The Original Draft Breakdown Podcast talks with Blake about culture & draft problems of the Cardinals

By Blake Murphy and Seth Cox
  • Why we should have seen this 4-12 year coming for Arizona
  • The fall out from a lost season versus never accepting a “down” year
  • Is it the coaches and Keim or Michael Bidwill perpetuating many of the problems? Or draft picks?
  • The state of the Cardinals moving forward & if they can lure a top head coach in
  • And what the Cards will and SHOULD do with Black Monday in the NFL on the horizon?

For all others:

