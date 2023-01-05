Revenge of the Birds Podcast #200: Can the Cardinals Change their Culture & End of Season Preview w/@SCoxFB

Seth Cox of Revenge of the Birds, Rise Up, Sea Red & The Original Draft Breakdown Podcast talks with Blake about the culture & draft problems of the Cardinals
- Why we should have seen this 4-12 year coming for Arizona
- The fall out from a lost season versus never accepting a “down” year
- Is it the coaches and Keim or Michael Bidwill perpetuating many of the problems? Or draft picks?
- The state of the Cardinals moving forward & if they can lure a top head coach in
- And what the Cards will and SHOULD do with Black Monday in the NFL on the horizon?
