Arizona Cardinals not the worst, but considered one of the worst teams in NFL per Week 7 Power Rankings

The Arizona Cardinals are a bad team, no one questions that.

Somehow though, they are only one of the worst teams in the NFL, and not just the worst with a bullet.

Power rankings are subjective obviously, but there are quite a few that have the Panthers as the worst team in the NFL.

So, can the Cardinals move above 25 or will they be closer to 30?

What are your thoughts?

NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Dolphins move ahead of 49ers; Browns, Jets rising - The Athletic

The Athletic's NFL Power Rankings look at the value of each team's victories through six weeks of the season.

NFL power rankings: 49ers, Eagles stay high, but who's No. 1?

The 49ers and Eagles had been the class of the NFL as the league's two unbeaten teams after five weeks, but big upsets created some uncertainty.

NFL Week 7 Power Rankings 2023: How all 32 teams stack up - ESPN

There are no undefeated NFL teams, so who tops Power Rankings in Week 7? And what lessons have we learned from every team this season?

NFL Week 7 Power Rankings: With no more undefeated teams, is anybody that good? Lions, Dolphins among risers - CBSSports.com

Pete Prisco says that time will tell in terms of the real teams to beat

NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Browns and Jets rise behind stifling defenses; Texans continue to surprise

This past Sunday saw the last two remaining undefeateds go down. So, what does the NFL hierarchy look like in Week 7? Eric Edholm updates his Power Rankings, with the Browns and Jets on the rise thanks to inspired defensive efforts.

NFL Power Rankings: After top teams stumble, who is the NFL's best team?

It's mid-October, and there are no undefeated teams left in the NFL.

PFT's Week 7 2023 NFL power rankings - NBC Sports

Miami takes over the top post.